Black Friday 2021: What AirPods deals can we hope to see?

Good deals on Apple's earbuds could be easy to find.
By Roman Loyola
The biggest shopping day of the year is coming soon. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are filled with sales and there are plenty of good deals to be found. But how can you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help.

Apple’s AirPods are going to be a popular gift this season, and there will certainly be plenty of deals out there. Here’s where you can expect to find the best deal on Apple’s earbuds.

Current AirPods deals

One thing to look out for this season is the model that’s for sale. Apple sells two versions of AirPods: one is the new 3rd-generation model that is regularly priced at $179, while the other is the older 2nd-generation model with a wired charging case that’s regularly priced at $129. You might find a big deal on the older 2nd-gen AirPods—you might even find the discontinued 2nd-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale—and think it’s the newer one, so if you see the “AirPods” on sale, check to make sure that it’s the model you want. 

The AirPods and AirPods Pro go on sale all the time and many are already at their all-time low prices. If you don’t take advantage of a sale now, another one is probably just around the corner, and it’s possible this year brings new all-time lows. Since the 3rd-gen AirPods were just recently released, you probably won’t see huge savings, though Amazon is selling them for $5 off. Here are a few deals that are currently available.

AirPods Pro

Amazon: $189.99 ($59 off)

Best Buy: $189.99 ($59 off plus 6 months of Apple Music)

B&H: $209.95 ($40 off)

Costco: $219 ($30 off)

Target: $189.99 ($59 off)

Walmart: $189.99 ($59 off)

AirPods 2nd generation

Amazon: $119 ($10 off)

Best Buy: $119 ($10 off)

Costco: $119 ($10 off)

Target: $119 ($10 off)

AirPods Max

Amazon: $479 ($70 off)

Best Buy: $479 ($70 off plus 6 months Apple Music)

B&H: $479 for the GreenSilver, and Sky Blue models ($70 off) 

Costco: $489.99 ($60 off)

Walmart: $479 for the GreenPink, or Space Gray models ($70 off)

Black Friday AirPods deals from Apple

Apple has a Black Friday event, but the company doesn’t discount prices. Instead, it offers gift cards for its Apple Store. Last year, Apple offered a $25 gift card and we bet that Apple will make the same offer again.

AirPods (3rd generation)

Black Friday AirPods deals from Amazon

Amazon often puts the AirPods and AirPods Pro on sale, and we expect deep discounts for the holiday season. The deals they have going on will probably remain for Black Friday, and it’s possible prices hit new all-time lows. Also, other retailers try to match what Amazon offers, so if you see that stock is out, try Best Buy or Walmart.

Apple AirPods Pro

Black Friday AirPods deals from Best Buy

Best Buy often matches the deals that Amazon offers. It’s a good store to check as an alternative to Amazon. If you decide to buy before Black Friday, you should know about Best Buy’s “Black Friday Prices Guaranteed” program that promises to refund the difference if the price goes lower than your purchase price prior to Black Friday.

AirPods Max

Other Black Friday AirPods deals

Walmart regularly offers prices that match Amazon’s, so check them out. B&H Photo and Target will also probably offer sales to match the Amazon discounts.

