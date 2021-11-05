Home / Apple Watch
Deal

This crazy Apple Watch deal will save you nearly $300

Amazon is slashing $290 off the cellular Series 5.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Apple Watch Series 5
Christopher Hebert/IDG

While the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great watch, it isn’t all that much of an upgrade over last year’s model. So if you’re looking for a new one, you should consider this deal on a slightly older model: Amazon is selling a gold 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular for $459, nearly $300 off the MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on any Series for this model.

The Series 5 isn’t Apple’s newest Apple watch, of course, but it’s not missing much. You get an ECG and a heart-rate sensor, and most importantly, an always-on display. It has an S5 chip (versus the S6 in the Series 7), and the same 18-hour battery life. You’ll also get watchOS 8 with Messages, sleep, and fitness enhancements, as well as LTE for staying connected when you’re away from your iPhone.

In our 4-star review, we called the Apple Watch Series 5 “the absolute best smartwatch money can buy,” and while it’s two generations old now, it’s still a fantastic watch. And at this price, it’s definitely worth considering over the Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5
Read our review
MSRP: 749
Best Prices Today: $459.00 at Amazon

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.