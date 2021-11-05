This crazy Apple Watch deal will save you nearly $300

While the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great watch, it isn’t all that much of an upgrade over last year’s model. So if you’re looking for a new one, you should consider this deal on a slightly older model: Amazon is selling a gold 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and cellular for $459, nearly $300 off the MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on any Series for this model.

The Series 5 isn’t Apple’s newest Apple watch, of course, but it’s not missing much. You get an ECG and a heart-rate sensor, and most importantly, an always-on display. It has an S5 chip (versus the S6 in the Series 7), and the same 18-hour battery life. You’ll also get watchOS 8 with Messages, sleep, and fitness enhancements, as well as LTE for staying connected when you’re away from your iPhone.

In our 4-star review, we called the Apple Watch Series 5 “the absolute best smartwatch money can buy,” and while it’s two generations old now, it’s still a fantastic watch. And at this price, it’s definitely worth considering over the Series 7.