The fast and light M1 MacBook Air is cheaper than ever today

We at Macworld are big fans of the MacBook Air. It’s an excellent combination of price, performance, and portability—especially the current M1 model. And right now, you can get the MacBook Air with a 512GB SSD for $1,049 at Amazon. That’s $200 off the MSRP and the lowest price we’ve seen for this laptop.

At the heart of this MacBook Air is Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU, with four of those cores designated at performance cores, and the other four as efficiency cores. The model for sale at Amazon has a 512GB SSD that usually sells it for $1,249. The sale model is only available in Space Gray.

In our review of the MacBook Air, we gave the laptop 4.5 stars and said that the M1 “trounces” the performance of the Intel processor it replaced. We also saw that the battery life dramatically increased, so you don’t have to worry about running out while you’re on the road. At $1,049, this is a great deal to take advantage of.