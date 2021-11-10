Apple releases iCloud for Windows version 13 update

Apple would naturally prefer all its iPhone and iPad customers use a Mac, but there are obviously hundreds of millions of people who Apple mobile products along with Windows PCs. If you’re one of them, you can still make great use of iCloud. With iCloud for Windows you can sync your iCloud photos to your Windows computer, integrate iCloud Drive right into the Windows File Explorer, access Mail, Contacts, and Calendar in Outlook, and sync iCloud passwords and bookmarks.

The new version 13 update adds three welcome new features:

Allow participants of an iCloud Drive shared file or folder to add or remove people.

Support for Apple ProRes videos and Apple ProRaw photos.

Support for generating strong passwords via the iCloud Passwords app.

The iCloud for Windows app can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 or 11. The robust support for Windows is one of the reasons we think iCloud is among the best cloud storage services for those that use Apple products.