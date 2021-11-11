Apple’s AirPods are $89 for the first time

AirPods aren’t exactly known for being cheap, but today’s deal is a downright bargain-bin steal: Walmart is selling the 2nd-generation AirPods with the wired charging case for $89, knocking $40 off the MSRP. Even though Apple recently cut the price of the 2nd-gen model from $159 to $129, this is still an excellent deal and and a new all-time low.

The 2nd-generation AirPods don’t have Apple’s newest design or features, but they’re still a solid pair of earbuds. You’re getting hands-free Hey Siri support and faster syncing thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, and of course the iconic AirPods design. The stems are a little longer than the newer third-gen model, but they’re still incredibly light.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the 2nd-generation AirPods “the best true wireless earbuds around,” and at nearly $100 less than the 3rd-generation model, they’re a bargain too.