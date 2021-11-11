Home / Audio
Deal

Apple’s AirPods are $89 for the first time

Grab the 2nd-gen model for $40 off today.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
AirPods cases compared
Jason Cross / IDG

AirPods aren’t exactly known for being cheap, but today’s deal is a downright bargain-bin steal: Walmart is selling the 2nd-generation AirPods with the wired charging case for $89, knocking $40 off the MSRP. Even though Apple recently cut the price of the 2nd-gen model from $159 to $129, this is still an excellent deal and and a new all-time low.

The 2nd-generation AirPods don’t have Apple’s newest design or features, but they’re still a solid pair of earbuds. You’re getting hands-free Hey Siri support and faster syncing thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, and of course the iconic AirPods design. The stems are a little longer than the newer third-gen model, but they’re still incredibly light.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the 2nd-generation AirPods “the best true wireless earbuds around,” and at nearly $100 less than the 3rd-generation model, they’re a bargain too. 

AirPods (2nd-generation)

AirPods (2nd-generation)
Read our review
MSRP: Non-Wireless Charging Case, $159 | Wireless Charging Case, $199
Best Prices Today: $115 at Target | $115 at Walmart | $119 at Costco

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.