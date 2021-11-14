Keep your devices, files, and apps in order with iMazing

When you have a lot of devices that you use regularly, it can get annoying remembering which device has what picture or app. iMazing iOS Manager lets you transfer files between your iOS devices and a lot more besides that, and right now it’s on sale for $14.99 (Reg. $34).

iMazing earns its title as the Swiss Army Knife of Apple devices by letting you transfer files between them and manage everything about all your devices. You can work with any app documents, update your iPhone, print or safe messages, copy music, or even make backups of your data. From one app, you can access your voicemail, call history, memos, and notes, which may not seem that special until you realize you can do that from any of your devices. iMazing is the only way to get this level of convenience from your devices without jailbreaking them.

For a limited time, iMazing iOS Manager is on sale for just $14.99 (Reg. $34).

Prices subject to change.