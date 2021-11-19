Watch documentaries and protect your data with this bundle

Expand your mind and protect your computer with this awesome bundle. The CuriosityStream + KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle gives you a subscription to the best documentary streaming service around along with a lifetime of great VPN privacy, and during Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters, it’s only $179 (Reg. $449) no coupons required.

CuriosityStream is an award-winning streaming service that lets you watch unlimited high-quality documentaries. New content is added weekly and you can browse a huge menu of titles across topics and interests.

KeepSolid VPN is one of the best tools to protect your privacy on personal or public WiFi. Access hundreds of VPN servers, browse the internet invisible to prying companies and trackers, and access servers specifically for Netflix, BBC, Hulu, and more. And you’ll have all of this for a lifetime, so you’ll never need to worry about your privacy again.

Get The CuriosityStream + KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $179 (Reg. $449).

Prices subject to change.