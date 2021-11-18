Get more from your video calls with this video conferencing app

Live streaming videos and games takes a lot of different software and running all of it can be taxing on your computer. XSplit Broadcaster Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows) consolidates all of those streaming programs into one accessible place that’s easier on your computer, and during Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters, it’s only $55.30 (Reg. $200) with coupon code APPS30.

XSplit gives you different visual effects, noise control, scene customization, and video editing all in one place. You can broadcast different effects in your scenes and reduce background noise at the same time. You can even loop different images to create your own videos or make your own BRB screen look nice. XSplit uses your GPU to run, so you won’t experience the same wear and tear you would by having a bunch of different programs running.

Get XSplit Broadcaster Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows) for $55.30 (Reg. $200) with coupon code APPS30.

Prices subject to change.