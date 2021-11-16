Save $60 on the Apple Watch SE right now with this Target holiday hack

When Target’s Black Friday sale kicks off on Sunday, November 21, it will feature the best deal we’ve ever seen on the Apple Watch SE: Target will be selling the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS for $220, good for $60 off the MSRP. With supply stock extremely low for basically everything this season, that’s the kind of deal that will sell out very quickly. But if you follow our tips, you don’t actually have to fight the digital crowds. Here’s how it works.

Like other retailers, Target is offering a Holiday Price Match Guarantee that will “match the price if you buy a qualifying item at Target then find the identical item for less at Target.com, select online competitors, or in Target’s or competitor’s local print ad” until December 24. That means you can buy an Apple Watch SE now for $280 and then adjust the price when the price officially drops on Sunday, saving you frustration and money.

Target says you need to only reference the ad to get the lower price. You can complete Target store price matches at a checkout lane and Target.com purchases by calling Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869.

The Apple Watch SE has the same design and display as the Series 6, but is missing a few features, namely an always-on display, S6 processor, Sp02 sensor, and ECG app. However everything else is there: High and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications, fall detection, noise monitoring, an always-on altimeter, 18-hour battery life, and 50M water resistance.

We called the Apple Watch SE “one of the best smartwatches around” in our review and our opinion hasn’t really changed, despite the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7. And at this price, nearly $200 less than the Apple Watch Series 7, it’s a no-brainer purchase.