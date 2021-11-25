Cheapest price yet for M1 Mac mini knocks off $150 for Black Friday

Here’s an excellent Mac deal that remains available for Black Friday: Amazon is selling the 512GB Mac Mini for $750 when a $29 discount is automatically applied at checkout, matching the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

The M1 Mac mini is the only Apple silicon Mac that doesn’t come with a screen, but it doesn’t skimp on performance. You get an 8-core M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Its small enclosure means it can fit just about anywhere.

The Mac mini can be ordered for delivery on November 28. Apple is also selling the 256GB model for $600, a saving of $100.

More Apple Black Friday Deals