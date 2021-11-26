Home / Mac
Deal

Cheapest price yet for M1 Mac mini knocks off $150 for Black Friday

Amazon is selling the 512GB model for $750.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Roman Loyola/IDG

Here’s an excellent Mac deal that remains available for Black Friday: Amazon is selling the 512GB Mac Mini for $750 when a $29 discount is automatically applied at checkout, matching the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

The M1 Mac mini is the only Apple silicon Mac that doesn’t come with a screen, but it doesn’t skimp on performance. You get an 8-core M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Its small enclosure means it can fit just about anywhere.

The Mac mini can be ordered for delivery on December 2.

More Apple Black Friday Deals

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.