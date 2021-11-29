Cheapest price yet for M1 Mac mini knocks off $150 for Cyber Monday

Here’s an excellent Mac deal that remains available for Cyber Monday: Amazon is selling the 512GB Mac Mini for $750 when a $29 discount is automatically applied at checkout, matching the lowest price we’ve ever tracked.

The M1 Mac mini is the only Apple silicon Mac that doesn’t come with a screen, but it doesn’t skimp on performance. You get an 8-core M1 processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Its small enclosure means it can fit just about anywhere.

The Mac mini can be ordered for delivery in early December.

