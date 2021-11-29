Home / Accessories
Tracking the best AirTag deals for Cyber Monday 2021

You can save a few bucks if you buy during Black Friday deal days.
Roman Loyola
By Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld
Black Friday airtag deals
The holiday shopping season is underway, and it’s a good time to pick up gifts for you family and friends (and hey, treat yourself to something nice, too!). The Apple AirTag tracking device is a great gift idea—it’s handy and useful. It’s also reasonably priced, selling for $99 for a pack of 4 AirTags, and a single AirTag is $29, but you can shop around a save a few bucks.

Cyber Monday AirTag deals from Apple

Apple has a holiday shopping event during Black Friday weekend, with gift cards offered instead of actual discounts. Apple is offering a $25 Apple gift card with the $99 AirTag 4 pack, which is the best offer we’ve seen so far.

If you are a member of the military or a veteran, you can shop at the Apple Military Store, where you can get 10 percent off any purchase. You will need to verify your military status using ID.me.

Cyber Monday 2021: AirTag deals from Amazon

Deals for the AirTag 4 Pack are likely to pop up over Black Friday, but at the moment Amazon is only offering a couple of dollars off. We haven’t seen any significant discounts on the individual AirTag device that’s for sale for $29 each.

Cyber Monday 2021: AirTag Accessories

Since the AirTag doesn’t have a keyring hole, you’ll need to get an accessory to attach it to a backpack or set of keys. Amazon is selling the AirTag Loop in the Deep Navy color for $18.25, a savings of $10.75 over the regular price. Additionally, the Leather Loop in saddle brown is $34, a savings of $5.

A four-pack of the Pelican Protector Series stick-on mounts in four colors (black, orange, lime green, and gray) are on sale for $35 at Amazon, a savings of $15 off the MSRP.

AirTag buying advice

The deals are usually for the AirTag 4 pack ($99) and the single AirTag ($29) rarely goes on sale.

As we pointed out in our AirTag review, the AirTag device doesn’t have a keyring hole, so you may need to buy an accessory for attaching one to a keyring, bag, or other item. Apple sells keyring, luggage tags, and other AirTag accessories, and you can find AirTag accessories from many third-parties on Amazon.

AirTag has a removable CR2032 battery that’s easily replaceable by the user. You won’t need to replace the battery for a while, but if you do notice that the AirTag isn’t working, try replacing the battery.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

More Apple Cyber Monday Deals

