The best iPhone deals for Black Friday 2021

There was once a time when Black Friday was a single day–one Friday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., where retailers would have huge sales in stores. Then came “Cyber Monday,” another one-day event for online deals.

Now, “Black Friday” is as much a state of mind as anything, a catch-all term for any sort of sale throughout the whole back half of November, online or in stores. Still, there are a few big deals that spring up over the long weekend, roughly from November 25-29. Here are the latest and best deals on iPhones.

Black Friday iPhone deals from Apple

Apple is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE as part of its annual four-day shopping event, which starts on 26 November. Head here to see Apple’s deals.

If you want a deal on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro—Apple never offers Black Friday deals on the very latest models, instead relying on promotion trade-in offers and deals from its carrier partners. You can get up to $800 credit after trade-in with AT&T, from $400-$900 in credit after trade-in on T-Mobile, and up to $440 off after trade-in on Verizon. Verizon and T-Mobile have deals that include the iPhone 12, too.

Black Friday 2021: Free iPhone 12 mini from Verizon

If you don’t need the latest iPhone, Verizon has a pretty crazy deal going on. You can get an iPhone 12 mini completely free (via bill credits applied over 24 or 30 months) if you sign up for a new Unlimited plan.

Black Friday 2021: iPhone 13 deals from carriers

Our iPhone deals guide breaks down the biggest carrier deals from the launch of the iPhone 13. Most of them require a trade-in of an older phone (not necessarily an iPhone) and you have to buy the new iPhone on a payment plan. Some carrier deals require you to activate a new line, often with specific plans.

These are the current deals from the three major U.S. carriers, but they might change (or be enhanced) for a few days around Black Friday.

Verizon: Get up to $500 off with trade-in, plus $800 more if you switch from another carrier.

AT&T: Get an iPhone 13 for free or up to $1000 off with trade-in.

T-Mobile: Get up to $1,000 off and free AirPods (2nd-gen) on Magenta MAX plan, half off both on any plan.

Apple is always running a trade-in deal that gives you up to $700 for your old iPhone when you trade it in towards a new one. Granted, that steep savings is only if you have an iPhone 12 Pro Max to trade in, with most others fetching between $300-500.

Black Friday 2021: iPhone 13 deals from Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro carrier deals available in its stores for those that activate a phone with Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

That means you can save from $800-1,000 on the purchase of a new iPhone, depending on the model and carrier, if you trade in an applicable phone in good condition. Lots of terms and conditions apply.

Black Friday 2021: iPhone 13 deals from Walmart

Walmart is offering up to $750 in eGift cards on most iPhone models when you trade in an old phone. The amount varies according to your trade-in, and you have to buy and activate in-store or activate online.

