All the best iPhone deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on iPhones have landed. While Black Friday was once considered to be a single day – one Friday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., where retailers would have huge sales in stores, then came “Cyber Monday,” another one-day event for online deals.
Now, “Black Friday” is as much a state of mind as anything, a catch-all term for any sort of sale throughout the whole back half of November, online or in stores. Still, there are a few big deals that spring up over the long weekend. Here are the latest and best deals on iPhones.
Cyber Monday iPhone deals – our top picks
- iPhone 12 mini: FREE when you sign up to an Unlimited plan at Verizon
- iPhone 11 Pro: $1/month on AT&T contract (36-month plan)
Cyber Monday iPhone deals from Apple
Apple is offering a $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE as part of its annual four-day shopping event, which is live now. Head here to see Apple’s deals.
If you want a deal on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro—Apple never offers Black Friday deals on the very latest models, instead relying on promotion trade-in offers and deals from its carrier partners. You can get up to $800 credit after trade-in with AT&T, from $400-$900 in credit after trade-in on T-Mobile, and up to $440 off after trade-in on Verizon. Verizon and T-Mobile have deals that include the iPhone 12, too.
Cyber Monday 2021: Free iPhone 12 mini from Verizon
If you don’t need the latest iPhone, Verizon has a pretty crazy deal going on. You can get an iPhone 12 mini completely free (via bill credits applied over 24 or 30 months) if you sign up for a new Unlimited plan.
Cyber Monday 2021: iPhone SE for $199
Walmart was offering the iPhone SE for half off if you sign up for the prepaid Walmart Family Mobile MVNO using T-Mobile’s network. Monthly plans starts at 24.88 for 2GB of high-speed data. (Currently unavailable.)
Cyber Monday 2021: MagSafe deals
If you’re looking for charging accessories, we’ve rounded up the best deals we could find on MagSafe and MagSafe-compatible chargers, docks, and cables. The MagSafe charging cable is down to $30 from a MSRP of $39.
Cyber Monday 2021: iPhone 13 deals from carriers
Our iPhone deals guide breaks down the biggest carrier deals from the launch of the iPhone 13. Most of them require a trade-in of an older phone (not necessarily an iPhone) and you have to buy the new iPhone on a payment plan. Some carrier deals require you to activate a new line, often with specific plans.
These are the current deals from the three major U.S. carriers, but they might change (or be enhanced) for a few days around Black Friday.
Verizon: Get up to $500 off with trade-in, plus $800 more if you switch from another carrier.
AT&T: Get an iPhone 13 for free or up to $1000 off with trade-in.
T-Mobile: Get up to $1,000 off and free AirPods (2nd-gen) on Magenta MAX plan, half off both on any plan. Plus get a free iPhone SE when you sign up to a 24-month line.
Apple is always running a trade-in deal that gives you up to $700 for your old iPhone when you trade it in towards a new one. Granted, that steep savings is only if you have an iPhone 12 Pro Max to trade in, with most others fetching between $300-500.
Cyber Monday 2021: iPhone 13 deals from Best Buy
Best Buy currently has the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro carrier deals available in its stores for those that activate a phone with Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.
That means you can save from $800-1,000 on the purchase of a new iPhone, depending on the model and carrier, if you trade in an applicable phone in good condition. Lots of terms and conditions apply.
Cyber Monday 2021: iPhone 13 deals from Walmart
Walmart is offering up to $750 in eGift cards on most iPhone models when you trade in an old phone. The amount varies according to your trade-in, and you have to buy and activate in-store or activate online. Verizon and AT&T customers can also get a $300 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 13 at Walmart.
Below is a breakdown of the iPhone prices across various retailers right now.
More Apple Cyber Monday Deals
