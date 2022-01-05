Home / Apple Watch
Where to pick up a cheap Apple Watch today

black friday Apple Watch deals
If you’re looking to buy a new Apple Watch, you’ll want to make sure you get the best price. However, with the new Series 7 being such a small upgrade over the Series 6, we’d recommend you don’t just look for the best prices on the current generation if you want to find the absolute best deals.

That said, some of the cheapest deals you’ll find will be on the 2017 Apple Watch Series 3 – and that prove a step too far. This is now a much older model that we don’t really recommend. It’s sort of an evolutionary dead-end for the Apple Watch. The smaller screen with with large bezels, the slower processor… there’s just no telling how much longer it’s going to get watchOS updates. But, if it’s really cheap, it can be a great stopgap to simply track some workouts or get started with Apple Fitness+ while you wait for a more capable Apple Watch in a year or two.

Below we’ve highlighted our top picks of the Apple Watch deals available. Note that Apple does not discount its own products, so the best deals are typically from other retailers. Our real-time price-comparison charts for each model can help you work out exactly where to find the best value for money today.

Best Apple Watch Deals – Our Top Picks

Best Prices on Apple Watch Series 7 Today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$369.00
Free
Costco
$390
Apple
$399
Best Buy
$399.00
Free
Adorama
Not Available
Free
Best Prices on Apple Watch SE Today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$249.00
Free
Best Buy
$249.00
Free
Apple
$279
Target
$279
Best Prices on Apple Watch Series 3 Today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Walmart
$109
Apple
$199
Amazon
Not Available
Apple Watch: Best deals from carrier stores

If you’re interested in buying an Apple Watch with cellular access, and you’re okay activating it and probably being forced to buy on an installment plan, you can save a significant amount with a carrier deal. It’s a lot of “gotchas” but the discounts are steep.

AT&T: Buy any two Apple Watch models on an installment plan and get up to $200 off, as a monthly bill credit over 36 months.

T-Mobile: Apple Watch SE is only $199 when you add a qualifying line.

More Apple Deals

