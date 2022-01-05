Where to find the best AirPods deals right now

They might be one of Apple’s least expensive products, but they’re hardly cheap and discounts on AirPods are always welcome. We’ve searched the web for the best deals on Apple’s buds, so you can be sure you’re not paying over the odds.
Apple doesn’t typically discount its own products, but there are often deals to be found on AirPods from alternative retailers. Our price-comparison charts below update in real-time, so you can be sure you’re getting the most for your money. We’ll also highlight any great deals on AirPods as we find them.
Before you can even begin to know whether you’re getting a good price for AirPods you need to know what they cost without any discounts applied. For your reference, here are the regular prices for Apple’s AirPod line-up:
- AirPods (2nd-generation): $129
- AirPods (3rd generation): $179
- AirPods Pro: $249
- AirPods Max: $549
But you shouldn’t have to pay that price. Here’s where you can expect to find the best deal on Apple’s AirPods.
Best AirPods deals – our top picks
- AirPods (2nd-gen): $125 ($4 off)
- AirPods (3rd-gen): $169 ($10 off)
- AirPods Pro: $197 ($52 off)
- AirPods Max: $479 ($70 off)
AirPods are all the rage, but Apple also sells Beats earphone that are quite good. The Beats Studio Buds ($149.99 regular price) don’t have the H1 chip so they are missing some of the features that are found in the AirPods. But they are good earbuds and the ones Android owners should get. (They work with the iPhone, too.) You can read our review to learn more.
AirPods buying advice
One thing to look out for this season is the model that’s for sale. Apple sells two versions of AirPods: one is the new 3rd-generation model that is regularly priced at $179, while the other is the older 2nd-generation model with a wired charging case that’s regularly priced at $129. You might find a big deal on the older 2nd-gen AirPods—you might even find the discontinued 2nd-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale—and think it’s the newer one. So if you see the “AirPods” on sale, check to make sure that it’s the model you want.
The AirPods Max are regularly-priced at $549. They’re available in five different colors, but often the prices vary based on the one you choose. We’ve often seen the green and pink models on sale, while the silver and space gray models aren’t reduced as much.
If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.
