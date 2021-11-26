Where to find the best AirPods deals for Black Friday 2021

The biggest shopping time of the year is here. Black Friday and Cyber Monday and all the days in between are filled with sales and there are plenty of good deals to be found. But how can you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help.

Apple’s AirPods are going to be a popular gift this season, and there will certainly be plenty of deals out there. For your reference, here are the regular prices for Apple’s AirPod lineup:

But you shouldn’t have to pay that price. Here’s where you can expect to find the best deal on Apple’s AirPods.

Black Friday AirPods deals from Apple

Apple doesn’t offer discounted prices for any of its products, even AirPods. It is offering Apple gift cards during its holiday shopping event. Here’s what you can get:

AirPods (2nd or 3rd generation): $25 gift card

AirPods Pro: $50 gift card

AirPods Max: $75 gift card

Apple also has an offer for a six-month free subscription to Apple Music for new subscribers.

AirPods Pro: Best Black Friday deals

It won’t be too difficult to find a deal on the AirPods Pro, but they’ve been selling out quickly. When Black Friday week began, Walmart was selling AirPods Pro for $159 but that deal sold out. Now Amazon is selling them for $169 ($80 off), but we recommend acting fast and checking both sites for restocks.

Retailer Price Delivery $159 View $169.99 Free View Costco $169.99 View $189.99 Free View $189.99 View B&H $219 View Abt $219.99 View $219.99 View Staples $249 View Adorama $249.00 Free View $249.00 Free View

AirPods (2nd gen): Best Black Friday deals

Apple cut the price of the 2nd-gen AirPods with the wired charging case to $129 and many retailers are offering further discounts. Amazon is selling them for $99 after an automatic discount at checkout and Costco also has them for $99 (non-members).

Retailer Price Delivery Costco $99.99 View $114.99 Free View $114.99 View $114.99 View Staples $119 View $119.99 Free View B&H $124.95 View Abt $129 View $129.00 Free View $134 View Adorama $159.99 Free View

AirPods (3rd gen): Best Black Friday deals

There aren’t huge discounts on the newest AirPods models, but some stores have recently cut the price to $149 for $30 in savings. Costco is also selling them for $149. Also, Apple is offering a $25 gift card during its four-day sale that begins on Friday.

Retailer Price Delivery Costco $149.99 View $154.99 View $169.99 Free View Abt $179 View B&H $179 View Staples $179 View Adorama $179.00 Free View $179.00 Free View $179.00 Free View $179.99 View

AirPods Max: Best Black Friday deals

With Apple pro headphones, some colors are priced lower than others. We’ve seen them for under $500 for a while. Amazon is selling them for $439, slashing $130 off the MSRP.

Retailer Price Delivery $377.52 Free View Costco $439.99 View $469.99 View $479 View $479.00 Free View B&H $499 View $549 View Adorama $549.00 Free View $549.00 Free View

Beats Studio Buds: Best Black Friday deals

AirPods are all the rage, but Apple also sells Beats earphone that are quite good. The Beats Studio Buds ($149.99 regular price) don’t have the H1 chip so they are missing some of the features that are found in the AirPods. But they are good earbuds and the ones Android owners should get. (They work with the iPhone, too.) You can read our review to learn more. Some places like Amazon are offering them for $50 less than the regular price.

Retailer Price Delivery $99.95 Free View $99.95 View $99.99 Free View Costco $99.99 View $99.99 View $120 View Adorama $149.95 Free View $149.99 Free View Beats $149.99 View

AirPods buying advice

One thing to look out for this season is the model that’s for sale. Apple sells two versions of AirPods: one is the new 3rd-generation model that is regularly priced at $179, while the other is the older 2nd-generation model with a wired charging case that’s regularly priced at $129. You might find a big deal on the older 2nd-gen AirPods—you might even find the discontinued 2nd-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale—and think it’s the newer one. So if you see the “AirPods” on sale, check to make sure that it’s the model you want.

The AirPods Max are regularly-priced at $549. They’re available in five different colors, but often the prices vary based on the one you choose. We’ve often seen the green and pink models on sale, while the silver and space gray models aren’t reduced as much.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

