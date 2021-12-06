Where to find the best AirPods deals this holiday season

The deals continue as we find ourselves knee-deep in the gifting season, with AirPods set to be one of the most popular presents to give and receive among Apple fans.

Apple doesn’t typically discount its own products, but there are often deals to be found on AirPods from alternative retailers. Our price-comparison charts below update in real-time, so you can be sure you’re getting the most for your money. We’ll also highlight any great deals on AirPods as we find them.

Before you can even begin to know whether you’re getting a good price for AirPods you need to know what they cost without any discounts applied. For your reference, here are the regular prices for Apple’s AirPod line-up:

But you shouldn’t have to pay that price. Here’s where you can expect to find the best deal on Apple’s AirPods.

Best AirPods deals – our top picks

Best Prices on AirPods Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $159 View $169.99 Free View Costco $169.99 View $189.99 View Staples $199 View B&H $209 View Abt $219.99 View $219.99 Free View $219.99 View Adorama $249.00 Free View $249.00 Free View

Best Prices on AirPods (2nd gen) Today

Retailer Price Delivery Costco $99.99 View $109.00 Free View $114.99 View $114.99 View Staples $119 View B&H $124.95 View Abt $129 View $129.00 Free View $129.99 Free View $134 View Adorama $149.99 Free View

Best Prices on AirPods (3rd gen) Today

Retailer Price Delivery $169.98 Free View Sams Club $174.98 View $174.98 View B&H $175 View Abt $179 View Staples $179 View $179.00 Free View $179.00 Free View $179.99 View Adorama Not Available Free View

Best Prices on AirPods Max Today

Retailer Price Delivery $429.00 Free View Costco $439.99 View $469.99 View $479 View $479.00 Free View B&H $499 View $549 View Adorama $549.00 Free View $549.00 Free View

Best Prices on Beats Studio Buds Today

AirPods are all the rage, but Apple also sells Beats earphone that are quite good. The Beats Studio Buds ($149.99 regular price) don’t have the H1 chip so they are missing some of the features that are found in the AirPods. But they are good earbuds and the ones Android owners should get. (They work with the iPhone, too.) You can read our review to learn more.

Retailer Price Delivery Sams Club $99.95 View $99.95 View Costco $99.99 View $99.99 View $120 View Adorama $149.95 Free View $149.99 Free View Beats $149.99 View $149.99 Free View Not Available Free View

AirPods buying advice

One thing to look out for this season is the model that’s for sale. Apple sells two versions of AirPods: one is the new 3rd-generation model that is regularly priced at $179, while the other is the older 2nd-generation model with a wired charging case that’s regularly priced at $129. You might find a big deal on the older 2nd-gen AirPods—you might even find the discontinued 2nd-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale—and think it’s the newer one. So if you see the “AirPods” on sale, check to make sure that it’s the model you want.

The AirPods Max are regularly-priced at $549. They’re available in five different colors, but often the prices vary based on the one you choose. We’ve often seen the green and pink models on sale, while the silver and space gray models aren’t reduced as much.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

