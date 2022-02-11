Today’s the last day to save $250 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s new MacBook Pro isn’t exactly cheap, but today’s deal is something of a steal: Costco is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro processor and 512GB hard drive for $1,750, a massive savings of $250 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

You don’t need to be a member to get the sale price, but if you are you’ll get extra benefits, such as a second-year warranty and tech support. Three years of AppleCare+ is also available for $220, a savings of $59 on the regular price.

While this model isn’t as fast as the higher-end configurations, it’s still a massive improvement over the previous model, with an 8-core M1 Pro processor, mini-LED display, and a ton of expansion ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and an SD card reader, along with MagSafe. The Touch Bar has been replaced with a proper row of function keys, and while it’s a little thicker and heavier than before, it’s still one of the most attractive laptops around.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the 14-inch MacBook Pro “stylish,” “luxurious,” and “truly satisfying,” and it’s sure to be Apple’s best-performing laptop for months to come. So if you want one, act fast before they’re all gone at this price.