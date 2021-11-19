Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro is $100 off

Everybody wants Apple’s sleek and speedy MacBook Pro, but not everyone wants to fork over $2000-plus to get one. Today at B&H Photo it’s a little cheaper: You can get a 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro processor and 1TB hard drive for $2,399, a savings of $100 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

Apple newest MacBook Pro laptops are a massive improvement over the previous models, with a 10-core M1 Pro processor, mini-LED display, and a ton of expansion ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, and an SD card reader, along with MagSafe. The Touch Bar has been replaced with a proper row of function keys, and while it’s a little thicker and heavier than before, it’s still one of the most attractive laptops around.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the 14-inch MacBook Pro “stylish,” “luxurious,” and “truly satisfying,” and it’s sure to be Apple’s best performing laptop for months to come. So if you want one, go grab it before they’re all gone at this price.