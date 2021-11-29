Grab top discounts with these MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Cyber Monday deals

The biggest shopping time of the year is here. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are filled with sales and there are plenty of good deals on MacBooks to be found. But how can you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help.

Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will certainly make the special someone very happy this holiday season. If you want to buy a new laptop as a gift, you can find a deal and save a few dollars. For your reference, here are the regular prices for the standard configurations of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Model Price Specifications MacBook Air $999 M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air $1,249 M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,299 M1, 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,499 M1, 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $1,999 M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $2,499 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,499 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,699 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $3,499 M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Cyber Monday MacBook deals – our top picks

Cyber Monday MacBook deals from Apple

Apple doesn’t offer discounted prices for any of its products. However, Apple does offer gift cards if you make a purchase during its shopping event, which is now live. You can get a $100 Apple gift card if you buy a MacBook Air, or 13-inch MacBook Pro. Unfortunately, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are excluded from this event.

If your preference is to buy at Apple and nowhere else, consider shopping at Apple’s Refurbished and Clearance store. There won’t be any extra Black Friday discounts, but you can save $150 or more, depending on the laptop you pick. Refurbished Macs are just like new and they come with a full warranty.

MacBook Air: Best Cyber Monday deals

B&H is discounting the M1 MacBook Air with $130 off the 256GB model, bringing the price down to $869. Amazon also has the same model for $899 (currently unavailable, though there is a $150 discount on the Gold 512GB model).

Retailer Price Delivery Costco $799.99 View B & H Photo $899.00 Free View $899.99 Free View Adorama $949.00 Free View $998.00 View $999.00 Free View

13-inch MacBook Pro: Best Cyber Monday deals

The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in two options, 256GB and 512GB, and is on sale at many retailers for $100 or $150 off. Amazon is selling the 256GB model for $1,199 ($100 off) and the 512GB model for $1,349 ($150 off), the best deals we’ve seen so far.

Retailer Price Delivery $1,199.00 Free View B & H Photo $1199.00 Free View $1299.00 Free View $1299.99 Free View

14-inch MacBook Pro: Best Cyber Monday deals

Apple’s new pro laptop was released in October, and Cyber Monday has brought it’s first significant discount. B&H Is selling the 8-core CPU/14-core GPU model with 512GB of storage for $1,799, a savings of $200.

Retailer Price Delivery $1999 View B&H Photo and Video $1999 View $2,049.00 View

16-inch MacBook Pro: Best Cyber Monday deals

Apple’s new pro laptop was released alongside the 14-inch model in October, and you won’t find many deals on it. B&H Photo is listing a $100 saving on the silver version (more details here).

Retailer Price Delivery $2,449.00 Free View $2499 View $2499.00 Free View

MacBook buying advice

For most general consumers, the MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop to get. It offers a great combination of price and performance. Apple’s most affordable laptop is the $999 MacBook Air, and you might be able to find it for $100 off, maybe more.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are made for pro users who make high demands of the processor and graphics. Since these laptops were just released in October, you won’t see many deals, if any at all. At most, you’ll find a deal for $100 off.

If you’re not clear on which MacBook to buy, we have a guide with recommendations for different use cases.

Be aware that many third-party retailers will have Intel-based MacBooks for sale. Apple no longer uses Intel processors in its laptops, and these Intel models are older. For example, Best Buy’s Black Friday deals on Apple laptops offer $500 or more off the regular price, but these are all Intel-based models that Apple no longer makes. Get the latest by looking for M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max processors.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

If your recipient plans to use the MacBook on the road often, consider buying AppleCare+, Apple’s extended warranty. It adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage. It also includes 24/7 priority access tech support.

