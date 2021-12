The best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals still remaining

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have now past, but with holiday sales ongoing now is a great time to pick up a new MacBook. But how can you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help.

Apple’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will certainly make the special someone very happy this holiday season. If you want to buy a new laptop as a gift, you can find a deal and save a few dollars. For your reference, here are the regular prices for the standard configurations of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Model Price Specifications MacBook Air $999 M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air $1,249 M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,299 M1, 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,499 M1, 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $1,999 M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $2,499 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,499 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,699 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $3,499 M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

MacBook deals from Apple

Apple doesn’t offer discounted prices for any of its products. Nevertheless, if your preference is to buy at Apple and nowhere else, consider shopping at Apple’s Refurbished and Clearance store. You can save $150 or more, depending on the laptop you pick. Refurbished Macs are just like new and they come with a full warranty.

Best Prices on MacBook Air Today

Amazon is selling the base MacBook Air model for $900, a saving of $99. Additionally, the 512GB model is $1,100 ($150 off).

Retailer Price Delivery Costco $799.99 View Adorama $949.00 Free View $999.00 Free View $999.99 Free View $1,028.00 View B & H Photo Not Available Free View

Best Prices on 13-inch MacBook Pro Today

The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes in two options, 256GB and 512GB, and is on sale at many retailers for $100 or $150 off. Amazon is selling the 512GB model for $1,349 ($100 off).

Retailer Price Delivery $1,199.00 Free View $1299.00 Free View B & H Photo $1299.00 Free View $1299.99 Free View

Best Prices on 14-inch MacBook Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $1999 View B&H Photo and Video $1999 View $2,448.94 View

Best Prices on 16-inch MacBook Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $2499 View $2499.00 Free View $2,699.00 Free View

MacBook buying advice

For most general consumers, the MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop to get. It offers a great combination of price and performance. Apple’s most affordable laptop is the $999 MacBook Air, and you might be able to find it for $100 off, maybe more.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are made for pro users who make high demands of the processor and graphics. Since these laptops were just released in October, you won’t see many deals, if any at all. At most, you’ll find a deal for $100 off.

If you’re not clear on which MacBook to buy, we have a guide with recommendations for different use cases.

Be aware that many third-party retailers will have Intel-based MacBooks for sale. Apple no longer uses Intel processors in its laptops, and these Intel models are older. For example, Best Buy’s Black Friday deals on Apple laptops offer $500 or more off the regular price, but these are all Intel-based models that Apple no longer makes. Get the latest by looking for M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max processors.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

If your recipient plans to use the MacBook on the road often, consider buying AppleCare+, Apple’s extended warranty. It adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage. It also includes 24/7 priority access tech support.

