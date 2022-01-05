Snap up these offers on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

With a number of MacBook models and configurations available, making sure you’re getting the best price on the latest model and not being misled by reductions on older MacBooks is important. So, how can you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help.

Below you’ll find our top picks on today’s best MacBook deals, as well as real-time price-comparison at all major retailers for each of the MacBook models in Apple’s current line-up. Should you find a so-called deal that we do not list here, also refer to our chart listing the standard retail prices for each model, so you can be sure it really is a good deal.

Best MacBook Deals – Our Top Picks

How much do MacBooks normally cost?

For your reference, here are the regular prices for the standard configurations of the current-generation MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Anything else is an older-generation model (which is fine – as long as you buy it knowing that this is the case, and consider any ‘discounts’ with this in mind.)

Model Price Specifications MacBook Air $999 M1, 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air $1,249 M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,299 M1, 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,499 M1, 8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $1,999 M1 Pro, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 14-inch MacBook Pro $2,499 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,499 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $2,699 M1 Pro, 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD 16-inch MacBook Pro $3,499 M1 Max, 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

MacBook Deals From Apple

Apple doesn’t offer discounted prices for any of its products. Nevertheless, if your preference is to buy at Apple and nowhere else, consider shopping at Apple’s Refurbished and Clearance store. You can save $150 or more, depending on the laptop you pick. Refurbished Macs are just like new and they come with a full warranty.

Best Prices on MacBook Air Today

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $899.00 Free View Adorama $949.00 Free View Costco $949.99 View $999.00 Free View $999.99 Free View $1,015.00 View

Best Prices on 13-inch MacBook Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $1,199.00 Free View B & H Photo $1199.00 Free View $1299.00 Free View $1299.99 Free View

Best Prices on 14-inch MacBook Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $1999 View B&H Photo and Video $1999 View $1,999.00 Free View

Best Prices on 16-inch MacBook Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $2499 View $2499.00 Free View Not Available Free View

MacBook Buying Advice

For most general consumers, the MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the laptop to get. It offers a great combination of price and performance. Apple’s most affordable laptop is the $999 MacBook Air.

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are made for pro users who make high demands of the processor and graphics. Since these laptops were just released in October, you won’t see many deals, if any at all.

If you’re not clear on which MacBook to buy, we have a guide with recommendations for different use cases.

Be aware that many third-party retailers will have Intel-based MacBooks for sale. Apple no longer uses Intel processors in its laptops, and these Intel models are older. Get the latest by looking for M1, M1 Pro, or M1 Max processors.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

If you plan to use the MacBook on the road often, consider buying AppleCare+, Apple’s extended warranty. It adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage. It also includes 24/7 priority access tech support.

AppleCare+ Best Prices Today:

