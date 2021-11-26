These gifts for Mac fanatics are on sale for Black Friday

The good thing about having an Apple fanatic in your life is that gifting season is always easy. There are plenty of great gadgets and software that can improve, change, and enrich different Apple devices. For Black Friday, many great Apple gifts are also on sale. Check out these deals for your favorite Apple fanatic, even if that person is you.

This wireless Apple Watch charger is the perfect companion for a device that blends convenience and aesthetic so perfectly. A 950mAh battery and compact size make this little keychain charger the ideal gift for any Apple Watch user.

Get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain (2-Pack) for $31.19 (Reg. $99) with coupon code BFSAVE20.

You can’t plan for data loss, particularly if you don’t even notice it happened. Disk Drill Pro 4 lets you recover any file or folder and reconstruct 500+ different file types with one click of the “recover” button.

Get Disk Drill PRO 4: Lifetime Upgrade Guarantee for $29.99 (Reg. $118) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

This nightstand companion consolidates all your charging needs into one convenient place. Power 4 devices at once on 3 wireless charging spots or with one wired USB connection; also it’s a lamp.

Get the 5-in-1 MagSafe Wireless & Wired Charging Station for $39.98 (Reg. $79) with coupon code BFSAVE20.

This bundle gives you the best software to Rip DVDs, edit videos, and play music. Compress your old DVD shelves into a single flash drive, add subtitles where there were none, and listen to tunes with the best iTunes alternative around.

Get the MacX Media Management Bundle: Lifetime License for $23.99 (Reg. $689) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

3D art and animation are two of the most time-consuming forms of art, but Poser Pro gives you the tools, assets, and fluid customization controls to make it all manageable. Get access to thousands of poses, morphs, clothing, hair, or use pre-rigged figures you can sculpt and place as needed.

Get Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac for $47.99 (Reg. $349) with coupon code BFSAVE40.

Prices subject to change.