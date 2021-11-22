Manage your Mac and iOS devices from one place with this app

When you have a lot of daily devices, it can get jumbled which device has which files and pictures and messages. iMazing iOS Manager removes that problem by giving you one place to go to control your Mac and iOS devices. During the Black Friday Sale, iMazing iOS Manager is on sale for $10.49 (Reg. $34) with coupon code APPS30.

iMazing is like a control panel for all of your iOS and Mac devices. You can transfer files between your Mac and other iOS devices wirelessly. You can work with any app document, data, or media or update your iPhone with copied data. You can even pick out individual messages, save them, and print them if you want to. Even your whole picture library can be exported to iCloud or iTunes so you don’t have to worry about losing your memories if you lose your phone.

Prices subject to change.