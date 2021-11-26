Home / Apple Watch
Don’t miss this Apple Watch SE Black Friday deal

Get a 40mm for $220 and 44mm for $250 while supplies last.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Apple Watch SE
Michael Simon/IDG

We reported earlier this week that Target would be offering the Apple Watch SE for $60 off for Black Friday and the sale has now gone live. Best Buy has matched the price as well as Amazon. As expected, they’re selling very fast with several colors already sold out, so act fast and check back often to see if it gets restocked.

The Apple Watch SE has an identical design and display as the Series 6, but is missing some features, notably an always-on display, blood-oxygen sensor, and ECG app, as well as the faster S6 processor. You still get heart rate and rhythm readings, fall detection, noise monitoring, an always-on altimeter, 18-hour battery life with sleep tracking, and 50M water resistance.

In our review last year, we called the Apple Watch SE “one of the best smartwatches around” and that’s still true despite the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7, which starts at $399. So go grab one before they’re all gone.

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$279
Target
$279
Amazon
Not Available
Free
Best Buy
Not Available
Free
