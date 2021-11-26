Get $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase at Target

We know that hunting for deals this Black Friday is tougher than usual, but here’s one that’s guaranteed to be in stock: Target is giving away $15 Target gift cards with $100 in Apple gift card purchases. And here’s a bonus tip: If you use a Target card, you can get an extra 5 percent back for another $5 in savings.

The Apple gift card can be used to buy anything Apple sells, including subscriptions, movies, music, and of course, devices. The offer is good on any denomination as long as it adds up to at least $100.

The gift card will automatically appear in the cart. You can only get one offer per purchase. We tried to make a second purchase as Target has previously allowed and the order was canceled.

The offer is good until Saturday, November 27. Snap it up and you can use the gift card during Apple’s Black Friday sale, which is now live.

