Apple’s Black Friday sale might be the best way to save on a new device

Apple’s four-day Black Friday shopping event is usually one to skip. Apple doesn’t actually offer any real savings on any of its products, instead handing out gift cards that can be used on a future purchase. That hasn’t changed this year, but it might be one of the few places that still have devices in stock.

First the bad news: Apple isn’t discounting any of its new products except for the 3rd-generation AirPods. So, if you’re looking for an iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini, or M1 Pro MacBook Pro, you’ll need to shop elsewhere. Other noticeable absences are the iPad Air and HomePod mini. Here’s how the shopping event breaks down:

iPhone 12, 12 mini, SE: $50 gift card

Apple Watch SE, Series 3: $50 gift card

AirPods (2nd or 3rd generation): $25 gift card

AirPods Pro: $50 gift card

AirPods Max: $75 gift card

iPad Pro: $100 gift card

MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini: $100 gift card

27-inch iMac: $200 gift card

Apple TV 4K or HD: $50 gift card

MagSafe Duo Charger, Smart Keyboard Folio, AirTag 4 pack, Apple Pencil (2nd generation): $25 gift card

Magic Keyboard: $50 gift card

Compared to last year, the gift card offers are quite similar with a few exceptions. The notable changes are an extra $100 for the 27-inch iMac (which we don’t recommend buying), and $25 more on the Apple Watch Series 3 (though we don’t recommend that either). Last year Apple offered discounts on the iPhone XR as well, but the iPhone 11 is excluded this year. The $25 discount on new AirPods is surprising as is the $25 on the AirTag 4-pack. And $50 back on the Apple Watch SE is quite good as well. Plus you can save an extra 3 percent on your purchase with an Apple Card.

While you’re not actually getting any real savings on the things you buy, the Apple Store is a surefire way to get a new Apple product in time for Christmas. Stock at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers has been fluctuating quite a bit leading up to Black Friday, so we’re not sure what’s going to be in stock by the time the weekend’s sales are over. So if you want to make sure you get a new Apple device, don’t hesitate to hit up this shopping event beginning Friday.

The gift cards can be used on any future purchase of either an Apple device, subscriptions, or digital purchase through iTunes or the App Store.