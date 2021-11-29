AirPods have dropped to unbelievable all-time-low prices for Cyber Monday

Perhaps we should change the name of Cyber Monday to AirPods Monday. Apple’s earbuds have been steadily dropping in price all week and nearly every model is at an all-time-low heading into the biggest sales day of the year. Here are the best prices we’ve found

AirPods (2nd Generation): $100 ($29 off after automatic discount at checkout)

AirPods (3rd Generation): $150 ($30 off)

AirPods Pro: $179 ($70 off)

AirPods Max: $479 ($70 off)

We apologize in advance if any of the above models are out of stock. Product availability has been fluctuating on a daily, even hourly basis, so if something’s gone, be sure to check back throughout the day.

You probably don’t need to be reminded why AirPods are so great, but if you do, here are our reviews for the newest AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple’s earbuds are often on sale, but these prices represent the lowest we’ve seen and we don’t expect them to go much lower between now and Christmas. So if you want a pair, go get em while you still can.

More Apple Cyber Monday Deals!