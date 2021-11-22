If you want a pair of AirPods, now’s the time to buy

It’s Black Friday week and sales are all over the place. And today’s the day to mash the buy button if you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods: Amazon has discounted all of Apple’s earbuds and headphones to all-time-low prices.

Here’s what’s Amazon is selling:

AirPods (2nd Generation): $115 ($24 off)

AirPods (3rd Generation): $155 ($25 off)

AirPods Pro: $170 ($79 off)

AirPods Max: $440 ($109 off)

We apologize in advance if any of the above models are out of stock. Product availability has been fluctuating on a daily, even hourly basis, so if something’s gone, be sure to check back throughout the day.

You probably don’t need to be reminded why AirPods are so great, but if you do, here are our reviews for the newest AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Apple’s earbuds are often on sale, but these prices represent the lowest we’ve seen and we don’t expect them to go much lower between now and Christmas. So if you want a pair, go get em while you still can.