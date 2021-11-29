Don’t miss these Cyber Monday Mac deals on iMac and Mac mini

The biggest shopping time of the year is here. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are filled with sales and there are plenty of good deals to be found. But how can you make sure you find the best deals? We’re here to help.

For your reference, here are the regular prices for the Mac mini and iMac.

Model Price Specifications Mac mini $699 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

256GB SSD Mac mini $899 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

512GB SSD Mac mini $1,099 3.0GHz Intel Core i5, UHD Graphics 630,

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 24-inch iMac $1,299 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

256GB SSD 24-inch iMac $1,499 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

256GB SSD 24-inch iMac $1,699 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

512GB SSD 27-inch iMac $1,799 3.1GHz Intel Core i5, 4GB Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 27-inch iMac $1,999 3.3GHz Intel Core i5, 4GB Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 27-inch iMac $2,299 3.8GHz Intel Core i7, 8GB Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Here’s where you can expect to find the best deal on Apple’s iMac and mac mini.

Cyber Monday Mac deals – our top picks

M1 Mac mini, 512GB: $750 ($149 off with automatic discount at checkout)

Cyber Monday deals from Apple

Apple doesn’t offer discounted prices for any of its products. The company does have a shopping event where it gives you Apple gift cards with certain products. In this case, you can get a $100 gift card if you buy a MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini. If you buy a 27-inch iMac, you get a $200 gift card.

If you prefer a price discount instead of a gift card and you prefer to shop at Apple, consider going to Apple’s Refurbished and Clearance store. You can save some money off the regular price, and refurbished Macs as just as good as new with no cosmetic blemishes, a full one-year warranty, and free delivery and returns.

If you are a veteran or a current member of the military, Apple has a special purchase program where you can get ten percent off all Apple products. Verification of your veteran or active military status is required using ID.me.

Cyber Monday 2021: Mac mini deals

Apple’s most affordable desktop Mac is often on sale. Costco is currently selling the 256GB model for $600 ($100 off). The 512GB is $149 off at Amazon as well.

Some retailers are selling Intel-based Mac minis with big markdowns. While we recommend an M1-based Mac mini for the desktop, an Intel-based Mac mini makes a great media or file server on your network.

Retailer Price Delivery B & H Photo $649.00 Free View Adorama $659.00 Free View $699 View $699.99 Free View $749.00 Free View $1099.00 Free View

Cyber Monday 2021: 24-inch iMac deals

Apple’s redesigned all-in-one was released in April but we’ve yet to see any significant discounts on it. The best we’ve seen for Cyber Monday is B&H’s sale knocking $100 off the silver model with an 8-core GPU, 512GB hard drive, and 16GB of RAM.

Retailer Price Delivery $1299.00 Free View B & H Photo $1299.00 Free View $1299.99 Free View Costco $1449.99 View $1,498.96 View Costco $1649.99 View Adorama Not Available Free View

Cyber Monday 2021: 27-inch iMac deals

We don’t recommend the 27-inch iMac because it’s going to be updated with a redesign and Apple silicon soon. But if you need a model with an Intel processor, you can save $100 at Amazon (currently unavailable).

Retailer Price Delivery Adorama $1699.00 Free View $1799.00 Free View B & H Photo $1799.00 Free View $1799.99 Free View $1,899.00 View

Buying advice

Many retailers carry Mac configurations that are different from the standard configurations. They may have more RAM a bigger SSD, ethernet, or some other optional feature. This will affect the price. When shopping, maybe sure you read the specifications carefully so you get the Mac with the specs that you want.

Some retailers may sell older Intel-based Macs at deep discounts. Know that these Macs are older models and while they may be sold as “new,” they’re only new in the sense that they have never been opened.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

