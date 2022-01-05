Check out these Mac deals: iMac and Mac mini offers still available

The holiday buying season has been and gone, but someone forgot to tell the retailers – some of the best Mac deals are still around. We’ve searched the web for the best prices on the latest iMac and Mac mini models, and offer our top picks on what to buy right now. Plus, our price-comparison charts update in real-time, saving you the bother of hunting down the best prices at all major retailers.

Before you start looking at deals, it makes sense to know what is the usual pricing for Macs so you don’t get conned. For your reference, here are the regular prices for the Mac mini and iMac.

Model Price Specifications Mac mini $699 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

256GB SSD Mac mini $899 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

512GB SSD Mac mini $1,099 3.0GHz Intel Core i5, UHD Graphics 630,

8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 24-inch iMac $1,299 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

256GB SSD 24-inch iMac $1,499 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

256GB SSD 24-inch iMac $1,699 M1 with 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM,

512GB SSD 27-inch iMac $1,799 3.1GHz Intel Core i5, 4GB Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 27-inch iMac $1,999 3.3GHz Intel Core i5, 4GB Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD 27-inch iMac $2,299 3.8GHz Intel Core i7, 8GB Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Best Mac Deals – Our Top Picks

Mac Deals From Apple

Apple doesn’t discount its Macs, but you might consider visiting Apple’s Refurbished and Clearance store. You can save some money off the regular price, and refurbished Macs are just as good as new with no cosmetic blemishes, a full one-year warranty, and free delivery and returns.

If you are a veteran or a current member of the military, Apple has a special purchase program where you can get ten percent off all Apple products. Verification of your veteran or active military status is required using ID.me.

Best Prices on Mac mini Today

Note that some retailers routinely sell Intel-based Mac minis with big markdowns. While we recommend an M1-based Mac mini for the desktop, an Intel-based Mac mini makes a great media or file server on your network.

Retailer Price Delivery $649.00 Free View B & H Photo $649.00 Free View Adorama $679.00 Free View $699 View $699.99 Free View $1099.00 Free View

Best Prices on 24-inch iMac Today

Retailer Price Delivery $1,258.99 Free View $1299.00 Free View B & H Photo $1299.00 Free View $1299.99 Free View Costco $1449.99 View Costco $1649.99 View Adorama Not Available Free View

Best Prices on 27-inch iMac Today

We don’t really recommend the 27-inch iMac because it’s going to be updated with a redesign and Apple silicon soon – but, if you insist, here’s what you’ll be paying:

Retailer Price Delivery $1,749.00 Free View $1799.00 Free View $1799.99 Free View Adorama Not Available Free View B & H Photo Not Available Free View

Mac Buying Advice

Many retailers carry Mac configurations that are different from the standard configurations. They may have more RAM, a higher-capacity SSD, Ethernet, or some other optional feature. This will affect the price. When shopping, maybe sure you read the specifications carefully so you get the Mac with the specs that you want.

Some retailers may sell older Intel-based Macs with deep discounts. Know that these Macs are older models and while they may be sold as “new,” they’re only new in the sense that they have never been used.

If you have an Apple Card, use it with Apple Pay. You get 3 percent cash back on purchases made at the Apple Store, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. If you use the physical Apple Card, you’ll only get 1 percent back.

