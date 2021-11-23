This simple iPhone toggle can help protect your home from break-ins and floods

Smart home alarm systems are all the rage, but they’re also very expensive. A relatively simply setup can cost hundreds of dollars, with things like glass-break and leak sensors driving process up. Or you can use this iPhone trick.

Scroll a bit down in the Accessibility tab in Settings, you’ll find a tab for Sound Recognition. Switch it on and your iPhone will listen for over a dozen sounds using on-device intelligence and “notify you when sounds may be recognized.” Sounds are organized by category and include many common sounds:

Alarms: Fire, Siren, Smoke

Animals: Cat, Dog

Household: Appliances, Car Horn, Door Bell, Door Knock, Glass Breaking, Kettle, Water Running

People: Baby Crying, Coughing, Shouting

IDG

You can select as many as the sounds as you like, and it’s all very automatic. When your iPhone is within range of one of the sounds, you’ll get a notification and an alert tone and vibration to let you know. I’ve tested it for a few of them and it works impressively well. I got notifications for water running and a door bell when I was about 30 feet away. I haven’t tested glass breaking but it’s definitely the most intriguing, as most of the alarm glass-break sensors I’ve had are very hit-or-miss.

It’s meant as an aid for people with hearing issues, and it obviously won’t (and shouldn’t) replace a home monitoring or smart alarm system, but it’ll work in a pinch if you want a little extra peace of mind without buying or setting up any equipment in your home.