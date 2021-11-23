This very cool Apple wallpaper is an early holiday gift for your iPhone and Mac

Apple will soon open a second store in Berlin’s Mitte Shopping District, but you don’t have to take a flight to Germany to take part in the festivities. Apple has made a special wallpaper with the store’s logo and it’s incredibly cool.

The red and blue logo features a series of pipes shaped into the Apple logo with a splash of water at the top for the stem. It mimics the colorful above-ground drainage pipes in Berlin Mitte that have become part of the city’s identity. Apple hasn’t shown photos of the new store yet, but a tweet of the storefront by Storeteller shows the window decorations leaning into the “creative construction site” theme.

We don’t know when the store will open, but Apple says the store will provide face masks, limit the number of visitors, and thoroughly clean each device after use in compliance with the country’s Covid protocols.

You can download the wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, or Mac at the Apple Rosenthaler Strasse store site.