Grab a Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro and save $150

Best Buy is selling the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $199.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
If you have a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you know how great the giant screen is more getting things done. If you pair it with a Magic Keyboard, however, you can work even smarter, and today’s deal will make it even better: Best Buy is selling the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad for $199, a savings of $150 off the MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to your iPad and opens up to a full keyboard with a trackpad for easy typing and navigation. It basically turns your iPad into a laptop with keystrokes and gestures. It also doubles as a case for traveling and adds a second USB-C port for charging. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “innovative” and “the best keyboard case for the iPad.” Our only complaint was that it cost a bit too much and this deal definitely takes care of that.

This model fits with both the current iPad Pro and the previous generation, so grab one a get more productive.

