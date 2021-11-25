The best iPad deals for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday has morphed over the years from a one-day shopping event in stores to a week-long online and retail discount extravaganza, and it’s hard to tell what’s a good deal and what’s a common price masquerading as a big discount. Apple doesn’t often sell its products for less than retail price at its own store, but other outlets do, and the end of November can be one of the best times to pick up some new gear while saving a few bucks.

If you want a new iPad, this may be the best time to buy. We think the iPad Air is probably the price, features, and performance sweet spot for most users, but the standard iPad is extremely affordable and great for kids, and the iPad Pro is crazy-fast and killer for power users. Don’t forget there’s a new iPad mini as well, and the more compact form makes it a really great e-reader and media consumption device for travel. We haven’t seen any significant discounts on either the iPad Air or the iPad mini this week so far.

Retailer Price Delivery $999.00 Free View B & H Photo $999.00 Free View $999.99 Free View $1099.00 Free View

Black Friday iPad deals from Apple

Apple’s shopping event runs from November 26 to November 29, and offers an Apple Gift Card with select purchases. You get a $100 Apple Gift Card with the purchase of an iPad Pro (either 11-inch or 12.9-inch). Unfortunately neither the iPad Air nor iPad mini is included in this promotion.

Black Friday 2021: iPad deals from Amazon

Amazon’s got the iPad Pro at a significant discount from the retail price. The discount varies on size and capacity, though. The 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) is $50 off, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) is $100 off, and that discount climbs to $150 on the 512GB model and above. The iPad Air regularly drops to $550 or lower, but it’s been out of stock for over a week and we don’t know if it will be replenished before Black Friday arrives.

Retailer Price Delivery $749.99 Free View $799.00 Free View B & H Photo $799.00 Free View

Black Friday 2021: iPad deals from Best Buy

Best Buy’s discount mirrors that of Amazon–the 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $100 off for the 128GB and 256GB models and $150 off for the 512GB and 1TB models. Best Buy is also selling the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad for $199, a savings of $150 off the MSRP.

Verizon: Save $100 on any iPad with cellular (with unlimited plan)

The only carrier to have a significant deal on iPads right now appears to be Verizon, which will offer you $100 off any iPad with cellular if you have an unlimited plan to tie it to. The discount comes as bill credits over 24 to 30 months.

Black Friday 2021: Apple Pencils

Apple offers two versions of its Pencil input device for iPad. In Apple’s Shopping Event that starts on November 26, it is offering a $25 Apple gift card only with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil ($129), which is the model to get for the current iPad mini and iPad Air, the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 3rd gen or later 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Amazon and Best Buy have the 2nd gen Apple Pencil for $99, which is $30 less than the regular price.

The original Apple Pencil is not included in Apple’s event. Amazon and Best Buy are selling the original Apple Pencil for $79.99, which is $19 off the regular price. If you have the current standard iPad, or an older iPad, iPad mini, or iPad Pro, the original Apple Pencil is the one to get.

