Big savings on iPads for the holiday season

Fear not if you missed some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on iPads, because many of the best deals are still available. Indeed, the whole of Q4 can be a great time to pick up a new iPad while saving a few bucks.

If you want a new iPad, this may still be the best time to buy. We think the iPad Air is probably the price, features, and performance sweet spot for most users, but the standard iPad is extremely affordable and great for kids, and the iPad Pro is crazy-fast and killer for power users. Don’t forget there’s a new iPad mini as well, and the more compact form makes it a really great e-reader and media consumption device for travel.

Below we’ve listed our top picks of the iPad deals still available. We’ve also provided real-time price-comparison charts that show you the best pricing at all major retailers, including Apple, although Apple rarely discounts its own products.

Best iPad deals – our top picks

iPad deals from Amazon

Amazon’s got the iPad Pro at a significant discount from the retail price. The discount varies on size and capacity, though. The 11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) is $120 off, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) is $100 off. The iPad Air regularly drops to $550 or lower.

iPad deals from B&H

B&H is offering discounts on both iPad Pro models with $50 or $100 off many models. The best we’ve seen is the 12.9-inch version with 256GB of storage for $1,099 ($100 off).

iPad deals from Verizon

The only carrier to have a significant deal on iPads right now appears to be Verizon, which will offer you $100 off any iPad with cellular if you have an unlimited plan to tie it to. The discount comes as bill credits over 24 to 30 months.

Apple Pencil deals

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Apple was offering a $25 Apple gift card only with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil ($129), which is the model to get for the current iPad mini and iPad Air, the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the 3rd gen or later 12.9-inch iPad Pro, while Amazon and Best Buy were listing it for $99, which is $30 less than the regular price.

These deals are no longer available, unfortunately, but you can still pick up the original Apple Pencil from Amazon for $79.99, which is $19 off the regular price. If you have the current standard iPad, or an older iPad, iPad mini, or iPad Pro, the original Apple Pencil is the one to get.

Best Prices on 11-inch iPad Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $799.00 Free View B & H Photo $799.00 Free View $799.99 Free View

Best Prices on 12.9-inch iPad Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $1099.00 Free View B & H Photo $1099.00 Free View $1099.99 Free View $1,186.00 View

Best Prices on 10.2-inch iPad Today

Retailer Price Delivery $329 View $329 View

Best Prices on iPad Air Today

Retailer Price Delivery $599 View $599.99 Free View $600 View $750 View Not Available View

Best Prices on iPad mini Today

Retailer Price Delivery $499 View $499.99 Free View Not Available View

More Apple Deals