Big savings on iPads still available

Deals on iPads can be found all year round, but with Apple rarely (if ever) discounting its own products it can be difficult to know where to look. We’re keeping tabs on pricing at all the biggest retailers to ensure you don’t miss out on a hot deal, and below you’ll find our real-time price-comparison charts and links to buy every model in the current line-up.

The only problem then will be deciding which iPad to buy! We think the iPad Air is probably the price, features, and performance sweet spot for most users, but the standard iPad is extremely affordable and great for kids, and the iPad Pro is crazy-fast and killer for power users. Don’t forget there’s a new iPad mini as well, and the more compact form makes it a really great e-reader and media consumption device for travel.

Best iPad Deals – Our Top Picks

Plus, if you’re looking to purchase on a plan, Verizon will offer you $100 off any iPad with cellular if you have an unlimited plan to tie it to. The discount comes as bill credits over 24 to 30 months.

Apple Pencil Deals

If you’re buying a new iPad, you may also want to consider buying an Apple Pencil. Right now you can pick up the second-gen Apple Pencil from Amazon with a $14 discount, or there’s $10 off the original.

If you have the current standard iPad, or an older iPad, iPad mini, or iPad Pro, the original Apple Pencil is the one to get.

Best Prices on 11-inch iPad Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $799.00 Free View B & H Photo $799.00 Free View $799.99 Free View

Best Prices on 12.9-inch iPad Pro Today

Retailer Price Delivery $999.00 Free View B & H Photo $999.00 Free View $1049.99 Free View $1099.00 Free View

Best Prices on 10.2-inch iPad Today

Retailer Price Delivery $329 View $329 View Not Available Free View

Best Prices on iPad Air Today

Retailer Price Delivery $569.98 Free View $599 View $599.99 Free View $600 View $750 View

Best Prices on iPad mini Today

Retailer Price Delivery $494.00 Free View $499 View $499.99 Free View

