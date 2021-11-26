This Mac app bundle is the smartest $75 you’ll spend this Black Friday

While shopping at the Mac App Store is convenient, you can also find great deals if you venture outside of Apple’s marketplace. One of our favorite developers, Unclutter, is offering a killer bundle of apps for just $75 for Black Friday.

The Applaudables sale, which is running through Black Friday, collects 12 fantastic apps from small developers for 50 percent off their regular price—and even lower if you buy them all together:

Aeon Timeline 3 : Create beautiful data-rich timelines ($32.50, regular price $65)

: Create beautiful data-rich timelines ($32.50, regular price $65) BetterZip 5 : The next generation of archiving ($12.50, regular price $25)

: The next generation of archiving ($12.50, regular price $25) DaisyDisk : Analyze disk usage and free up disk space on Mac ($5, regular price $10)

: Analyze disk usage and free up disk space on Mac ($5, regular price $10) Default Folder X : Enhanced Open and Save dialogs for macOS ($17.50. regular price $35)

: Enhanced Open and Save dialogs for macOS ($17.50. regular price $35) Path Finder 10 : File Manager for macOS ($18, regular price $36)

: File Manager for macOS ($18, regular price $36) Permute 3 : The easiest to use media converter ($7.50, regular price $15)

: The easiest to use media converter ($7.50, regular price $15) Squash 3 : Batch resize and optimize images on macOS ($14.50, regular price $29)

: Batch resize and optimize images on macOS ($14.50, regular price $29) TextSniper : Extract any uncopyable text from your Mac’s screen ($5, regular price $10)

: Extract any uncopyable text from your Mac’s screen ($5, regular price $10) TextSoap 9 : Powerful text transformations with just a click ($25, regular price $50)

: Powerful text transformations with just a click ($25, regular price $50) uBar 4 : The Dock replacement for Mac ($15, regular price $30)

: The Dock replacement for Mac ($15, regular price $30) Unclutter : Files, notes & clipboard manager for Mac ($10, regular price $20)

: Files, notes & clipboard manager for Mac ($10, regular price $20) Unite 4: Turn any website into native app on your Mac ($12.50, regular price $25)

You can get more information about each of these apps on the Applaudables website, and we recommend many of them. DaisyDisk tops off our list of Mac Cleaner apps, and in our review, we gave it a 4.5 stars and said it even makes clearing disk space “actually somewhat fun.” Default Folder X is an all-time favorite (5 stars), with “sophisticated, easy-to-access file-navigation options that Apple should have built into macOS decades ago.” We also looked at prior versions of Permute, Squash, TextSoap, and Unclutter and found them quite useful.

You can buy each app individually, or you can buy all 12 for $75—an incredible deal since the total regular price for all 12 apps is normally $350 and $175 during this sale. There’s also a 30-day money back guarantee.

