Grab some great wireless earbuds for $32 during Cyber Monday

You can get high-quality wireless earbuds without paying an arm and a leg. These AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds have awesome sound and connectivity, and they’re on sale for $31.99 for Cyber Monday with coupon code CMSAVE20.

AirBlast Pros have everything you’d look for in a pair of wireless earbuds that work well. Bluetooth 5.1 connects quickly and has sound without delay. The charging time is quick, giving you 3 hours of playtime with just one hour in the charging case. The case itself gives you an additional 8 hours of playtime, and the sound from the earbuds is high-quality. You can also set up the independent pair option if you want to use one earbud at a time. They are also water-, sweat-, and rain-resistant, so you can keep your workout soundtrack.

For Cyber Monday, get a pair of AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds for $31.99 (Reg. $199) with coupon code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.