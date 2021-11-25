Act fast and you can save a whopping $270 on an M1 MacBook Air

The crazy low prices on Apple products aren’t waiting around for Black Friday to arrive. As part of its Thanksgiving Deal Zone, B&H Photo Video is selling an M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $729, a whopping $70 less than the previous low we tracked.

The MacBook Air comes with an M1 processor that has one fewer GPU core than the other MacBook models, but the performance doesn’t suffer much as a result. In our 4.5-star review of this model, we praised the speed and called the graphics performance “simply shocking” even with a 7-core GPU.

This deal will end at midnight ET, so make sure you grab one as soon as you’re done with your turkey and pumpkin pie.