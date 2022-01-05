The best Apple TV deals available now

Amp up your home theater for less – we’ve rounded up the best prices available today on Apple TV.
Our price-comparison charts below update in real-time, and list the best prices from all major retailers. It’s notable that Apple itself does not discount its products (even during Black Friday it merely offered a gift card when you purchased one Apple product toward the cost of the next).
Best Apple TV Deals – Our Top Picks
- Apple TV 4K (1st-gen, 32GB): $135 (44 off)
- Apple TV 4K (2nd-gen, 32GB): $170 ($9 off)
- Apple TV 4K (2nd-gen, 64GB): $190 ($9 off)
- Siri Remote: $55 ($4 off)
Best Prices on Apple TV 4K (2021) Today
Retailer
Price
Delivery
$179.00
Free
$179.99
Free
$189.98
Free
Adorama
Not Available
Free
Best Prices on Apple TV 4K (2020) Today
More Apple Deals
