The best Apple TV and HomePod deals for Black Friday 2021

Most of the Black Friday deals this years are focused on AirPods and Macs, but Apple’s less-popular devices haven’t been forgotten. You can still get a great deal on a new Apple TV and HomePod mini if you know where to look.

Black Friday deals from Apple

Like previous years, Apple isn’t offering actual discounts as part of its four-day shopping event from Friday to Monday, but it is handing out Apple Store gift cards with certain purchases. If you buy and Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, you can get a $50 gift card to use on anything Apple sells, including music and movies.

Black Friday 2021: Apple TV 4K deals

Amazon is selling the newest Apple TV 4K with the upgraded Siri Remote for either $160 (32GB) or $170 (64GB). Those prices are relatively small savings of $19 and $29, respectively, but they still represent all-time lows. Best Buy is also selling the previous-generation Apple TV 4K for $130 ($30 off), which includes the older remote.

Black Friday 2021: HomePod mini deals

Costco is selling the rarely discounted HomePod mini for $80 ($20 off) in any color. Shipping is $3. This offer is good for any color, including the new blue, orange, and yellow colors.