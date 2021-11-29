The best Apple TV 4K and HomePod deals for Cyber Monday 2021

Most of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year are focused on AirPods and Macs, but Apple’s less-popular devices haven’t been forgotten. You can still get a great deal on a new Apple TV and HomePod mini if you know where to look.

Cyber Monday Apple TV deals – our top picks

Cyber Monday deals from Apple

Like in previous years, Apple isn’t offering actual discounts as part of its four-day shopping event from Friday to Monday, but it is handing out Apple Store gift cards with certain purchases. If you buy an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, you can get a $50 gift card to use on anything Apple sells, including music and movies.

Cyber Monday 2021: Apple TV 4K deals

Amazon was selling the newest Apple TV 4K with the upgraded Siri Remote for either $160 (32GB) or $190 (64GB) but they’re currently unavailable. Those prices are relatively small savings of $19 and $29, respectively, but they still represent all-time lows. Best Buy is also selling the previous-generation 32GB Apple TV 4K for $130 ($30 off) and Crutchfield has the 64GB model for $140 ($50 off), but keep in mind they both include the older remote.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Cyber Monday deals

Retailer Price Delivery Adorama $179.00 Free View $179.00 Free View $179.99 Free View Not Available View

Apple TV 4K (2020) Cyber Monday deals

Retailer Price Delivery $119.99 Free View Adorama $159.99 Free View $179 View

Cyber Monday 2021: HomePod mini deals

Costco is selling the rarely discounted HomePod mini for $80 ($20 off) in any color. Shipping is $3. This offer is good for only available in white and Space Gray.

HomePod mini Cyber Monday deals

Retailer Price Delivery Adorama $99.00 Free View $99.00 Free View $99.99 Free View

