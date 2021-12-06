Home / Apple TV
The best Apple TV deals for Holiday 2021

Amp up your home theater for less.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Most of the holiday deals this year are focused on AirPods and Macs, but Apple’s less-popular devices haven’t been forgotten. You can still get a great deal on a new Apple TV if you know where to look.

Our price-comparison charts below update in real-time, and list the best prices from all major retailers. It’s notable that Apple itself does not discount its products, with its recent Black Friday offering merely a gift card when you purchase one Apple product toward the cost of the next.

Best Apple TV deals – our top picks

Best Prices on Apple TV 4K (2021) Today

Amazon was selling the newest Apple TV 4K with the upgraded Siri Remote for either $160 (32GB) or $190 (64GB) but they’re currently unavailable. Those prices are relatively small savings of $19 and $29, respectively, but they still represent all-time lows. Let’s hope they come back in stock soon.

Best Prices on Apple TV 4K (2020) Today

Best Buy is selling the previous-generation 32GB Apple TV 4K for $120 ($40 off), but keep in mind it includes the older remote.

