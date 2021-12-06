The best Apple TV deals for Holiday 2021

Most of the holiday deals this year are focused on AirPods and Macs, but Apple’s less-popular devices haven’t been forgotten. You can still get a great deal on a new Apple TV if you know where to look.

Our price-comparison charts below update in real-time, and list the best prices from all major retailers. It’s notable that Apple itself does not discount its products, with its recent Black Friday offering merely a gift card when you purchase one Apple product toward the cost of the next.

Best Apple TV deals – our top picks

Best Prices on Apple TV 4K (2021) Today

Amazon was selling the newest Apple TV 4K with the upgraded Siri Remote for either $160 (32GB) or $190 (64GB) but they’re currently unavailable. Those prices are relatively small savings of $19 and $29, respectively, but they still represent all-time lows. Let’s hope they come back in stock soon.

Retailer Price Delivery Adorama $179.00 Free View $179.00 Free View $179.99 Free View Not Available View

Best Prices on Apple TV 4K (2020) Today

Best Buy is selling the previous-generation 32GB Apple TV 4K for $120 ($40 off), but keep in mind it includes the older remote.

Retailer Price Delivery $119.99 Free View Adorama $156.99 Free View $179 View

