The best MagSafe charger and accessory deals for Cyber Monday 2021

If you have (or will be getting) an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 or AirPods Pro, they support MagSafe, Apple’s proprietary charging method that’s faster than wireless charging and more convenient than wired charging. The various chargers, cables, and accessories can get pricey, so these Cyber Monday deals are a great way to get started.

Cyber Monday deals from Apple

Apple is giving away a $25 gift card with the purchase of a MagSafe Duo Charger for $129 as part of its four-day shopping event. However, we didn’t love it when we reviewed it and would recommend getting a different travel device.

Cyber Monday 2021: Apple MagSafe accessory deals

Amazon is selling the the MagSafe Duo Charger for $104, a savings of $25 and a better option than Apple’s gift card offer above. The MagSafe battery pack is also on sale for $90 ($9 off) and the all-important MagSafe charger is down to $30 ($9 off). Apple’s official MagSafe cases are also on sale at Amazon for $40 (clear and silicon, $10 off) and $48 (leather, $11 off).

Cyber Monday 2021: Third-party MagSafe-compatible accessory deals

Anker is running a Black Friday sale on charging devices including the 5,000mAh PowerCore Magnetic power bank for $32 (expired), a saving of $23 off its $55 MSRP. While you’re at it, we also recommend the Nano II 65W GaN II adapter for $31.49 ($23.50 off, currently unavailable), a new all-time-low.

Belkin is offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code BF21, which includes several MagSafe-com stands, mounts, and chargers.

Zagg is offering 40 percent off sitewide (automatic discount at checkout), including the Mophie Snap+ MagSafe-compatible chargers, stands, and battery packs.

More Apple Cyber Monday Deals