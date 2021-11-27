The best Apple deals you can still get in time for Christmas

It’s been a very good Black Friday for Apple deals—so good that many of them have sold out or are backordered for weeks. Here are the best deals you get in time for Christmas.
AirPods
AirPods 3rd generation
Shipping: Immediately from Amazon
Price: $150 ($29 off)
AirPods Pro
Shipping: Dec 13 – Dec 19 from Costco
Price: $170 ($80 off)
AirPods Max (Space Gray)
Shipping: Within 10 days from Amazon
Price: $429 ($120 off)
Rob Schultz/IDG
iPad
12.9-inch iPad Pro (Silver, 1TB)
Shipping: Immediately from Amazon
Price: $1,599 ($200 off)
11-inch iPad Pro (Silver, 1TB)
Shipping: Dec 1 from Amazon
Price: $1,399 ($100 off)
Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
Shipping: Immediately
Price: $99 ($30 off)
Rob Schultz/IDG
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Green or Red)
Shipping: Immediately from Amazon
Price: $380 ($19 off)
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Blue)
Shipping: Dec 3 – Dec 12 from Amazon
Price: $380 ($19 off)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, Starlight)
Shipping: Dec 12 – Dec 14 from Amazon
Price: $239 ($40 off)
Rob Schultz/IDG
Mac
MacBook Air (M1, 256GB, Space Gray)
Shipping: Dec 6 – Dec 10 from Costco
Price: $799 ($200 off)
13-inch MacBook Pro Pro (512GB, Silver)
Shipping: Dec 1 – Dec 6 from Amazon
Price: $1,299 ($200 off)
Mac mini (M1, 512GB)
Shipping: Dec 6 – Dec 13 from Amazon
Price: $749 ($150 off)
Rob Schultz/IDG
HomePod
HomePod mini (White or Space Gray)
Shipping: Dec 3 from Costco
Price: $80 ($19 off)
