The best Apple deals you can still get in time for Christmas

It’s been a very good Black Friday for Apple deals—so good that many of them have sold out or are backordered for weeks. Here are the best deals you get in time for Christmas.

AirPods

AirPods 3rd generation

Shipping: Immediately from Amazon

Price: $150 ($29 off)

AirPods Pro

Shipping: Dec 13 – Dec 19 from Costco

Price: $170 ($80 off)

AirPods Max (Space Gray)

Shipping: Within 10 days from Amazon

Price: $429 ($120 off)

Rob Schultz/IDG

iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Silver, 1TB)

Shipping: Immediately from Amazon

Price: $1,599 ($200 off)

11-inch iPad Pro (Silver, 1TB)

Shipping: Dec 1 from Amazon

Price: $1,399 ($100 off)

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Shipping: Immediately

Price: $99 ($30 off)

Rob Schultz/IDG

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Green or Red)

Shipping: Immediately from Amazon

Price: $380 ($19 off)

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Blue)

Shipping: Dec 3 – Dec 12 from Amazon

Price: $380 ($19 off)

Apple Watch SE (40mm, Starlight)

Shipping: Dec 12 – Dec 14 from Amazon

Price: $239 ($40 off)

Rob Schultz/IDG

Mac

MacBook Air (M1, 256GB, Space Gray)

Shipping: Dec 6 – Dec 10 from Costco

Price: $799 ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro Pro (512GB, Silver)

Shipping: Dec 1 – Dec 6 from Amazon

Price: $1,299 ($200 off)

Mac mini (M1, 512GB)

Shipping: Dec 6 – Dec 13 from Amazon

Price: $749 ($150 off)

Rob Schultz/IDG

HomePod

HomePod mini (White or Space Gray)

Shipping: Dec 3 from Costco

Price: $80 ($19 off)