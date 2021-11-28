Home / Apple
The best Cyber Monday Apple deals you can still get in time for Christmas

Black Friday Apple deals
It’s been a very good holiday shopping season for Apple deals—so good that many of them have sold out or are backordered for weeks. Here are the best deals you get in time for Christmas.

AirPods

AirPods (2nd generation)
Shipping: Immediately from Amazon
Price: $109 ($19 off)

AirPods (3rd generation)
Shipping: Immediately from Amazon
Price: $150 ($29 off)

AirPods Pro
Shipping: Dec 13 – Dec 19 from Costco
Price: $170 ($80 off)

iPad

11-inch iPad Pro (512GB, Space Gray)
Shipping:  Dec 18 – Dec 23 from Amazon
Price: $979 ($120 off)

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
Shipping: Immediately
Price: $99 ($30 off)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, Green or Red)
Shipping: Immediately from Amazon
Price: $380 ($19 off)

Apple Watch SE (40mm, Starlight)
Shipping: Dec 13 – Dec 16 from Amazon
Price: $239 ($40 off)

Mac

Mac mini (M1, 512GB)
Shipping: Dec 6 – Dec 13 from Amazon
Price: $749 ($150 off)

HomePod

HomePod mini (White or Space Gray)
Shipping: Dec 3 from Costco
Price: $80 ($19 off)

