Save $100 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro in Cyber Monday sale

B&H has cut the price of Apple's flagship laptop in rare discount.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 2021
Deals on the newest MacBook Pros have been hard to come by, but Cyber Monday is already delivering: B&H is selling the silver 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro processor and 16GB of RAM for $100 off, the best price we’ve seen so far.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is a complete overhaul of Apple’s flagship laptop with a new slim-bezel design, tons of ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and an SD card reader, and MagSafe charging. Plus it’s got an M1 Pro processor, which we called “an incredible chip” that “left everything in its dust” in our review of the 14-inch model.

We know you want one, and we’re not expecting to see much in the way of deals the rest of the year, so go grab it before the price goes back up.  

